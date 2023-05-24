Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jose Garcia (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cardinals
|Reds vs Cardinals Odds
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .231 with seven doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- In 58.8% of his games this season (20 of 34), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (23.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.8%).
- He has scored in 11 games this season (32.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.182
|AVG
|.256
|.265
|OBP
|.298
|.273
|SLG
|.372
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|7
|13/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.28).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.