The Cincinnati Reds, including Jose Garcia (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .231 with seven doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

In 58.8% of his games this season (20 of 34), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (23.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.8%).

He has scored in 11 games this season (32.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .182 AVG .256 .265 OBP .298 .273 SLG .372 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 4 RBI 7 13/5 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 2 Home Away 17 GP 17 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

