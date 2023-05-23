Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cardinals
|Reds vs Cardinals Odds
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .255 with seven doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 31 of 44 games this season (70.5%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (20.5%).
- He has homered in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 16 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (54 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed a 5.74 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.