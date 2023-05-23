The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 43 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .257 with 19 extra-base hits.

Steer is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 63.6% of his games this year (28 of 44), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.4% of his games this year, Steer has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 19 of 44 games (43.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 22 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings