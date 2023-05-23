Nolan Gorman rides a 12-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (21-28) game against the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Cardinals will call on Adam Wainwright (1-0) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (2-2).

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-2, 4.84 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.84, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing batters have a .255 batting average against him.

Ashcraft has recorded five quality starts this season.

Ashcraft will try to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals will send Wainwright (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74 and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .303 in three games this season.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

