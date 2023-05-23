The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .380, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .420.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

In 72.3% of his games this year (34 of 47), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 6.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.8% of his games this season, India has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (63.8%), including five games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 25 GP 22 19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings