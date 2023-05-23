Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .271 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 76th in slugging.
- Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (25 of 43), with at least two hits 10 times (23.3%).
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, Fraley has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (27.3%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (54 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wainwright (1-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
