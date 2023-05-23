On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .271 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 76th in slugging.

Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (25 of 43), with at least two hits 10 times (23.3%).

He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.9% of his games this season, Fraley has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 21 GP 22 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (27.3%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings