In the series opener on Monday, May 22, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) face off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (19-27). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Cardinals are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+155). The matchup's total is set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 11 (45.8%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 2-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 2-2 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 12, or 36.4%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 4-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

