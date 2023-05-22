How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds are ready for a matchup with Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 35 home runs as a team.
- Cincinnati ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .371 this season.
- The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- Cincinnati ranks 22nd in the majors with 195 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.485 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Brandon Williamson will make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Chase Anderson
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-6
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Jhony Brito
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Luis Severino
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Justin Steele
