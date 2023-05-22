Monday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) versus the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-6) for the Cardinals and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Reds have come away with 12 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 4-7 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (195 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Reds Schedule