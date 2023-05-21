Reds vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (28-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET on May 21.
The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Severino versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (0-3).
Reds vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Reds vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 37.5%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won five of 17 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (194 total runs).
- The Reds have pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|L 9-8
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|W 3-1
|Brandon Williamson vs Chase Anderson
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|L 11-6
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Ben Lively vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
|May 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Adam Wainwright
|May 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Steven Matz
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
