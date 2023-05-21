Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Aaron Judge, Jonathan India and others in the New York Yankees-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

Reds vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

India Stats

India has 13 doubles, three home runs, 22 walks and 18 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .289/.383/.422 on the year.

India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has six doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 32 RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .276/.375/.447 so far this season.

Fraley enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Judge has eight doubles, 13 home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI (41 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .299/.400/.642 so far this year.

Judge will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .368 with two doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 20 4-for-4 1 0 3 5 0 at Reds May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 53 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 28 RBI.

He's slashed .303/.385/.531 so far this year.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 20 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Reds May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Blue Jays May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

