The French Open is nearing its end in Paris, France, as Beatriz Haddad Maia plays in a quarterfinal versus Ons Jabeur. Haddad Maia currently is +2800 to win it all at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Haddad Maia at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Haddad Maia's Next Match

Haddad Maia has reached the quarterfinals, where she will meet Jabeur on Wednesday, June 7 at 6:00 AM ET (after getting past Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7, 6-3, 7-5).

Haddad Maia currently has odds of +220 to win her next match against Jabeur. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500

US Open odds to win: +2500

French Open odds to win: +2800

Want to bet on Haddad Maia? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Haddad Maia Stats

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Haddad Maia defeated No. 132-ranked Sorribes Tormo, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has gone 37-20 and has won two titles.

Haddad Maia is 5-3 on clay over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.

Haddad Maia has played 21.9 games per match in her 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On clay, Haddad Maia has played eight matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 19.3 games per match while winning 53.2% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has won 73.4% of her games on serve, and 31.2% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has won 70.1% of her games on serve, and 36.4% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.