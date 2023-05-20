The New York Yankees (27-20) will look to Aaron Judge, on a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (19-25) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Jhony Brito (3-3) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (1-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brito - NYY (3-3, 5.45 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.26 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Reds are sending Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

In five games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.26, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.

So far this season, Weaver has not recorded a quality start.

Weaver will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

Brito (3-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 5.45 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .271.

None of Brito's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Brito has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4 innings per outing.

