Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Jonathan India and others are listed when the New York Yankees visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

India Stats

India has 47 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .290/.382/.420 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has 33 hits with six doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .277/.374/.454 so far this year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 41 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .248/.339/.418 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 37 hits with seven doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .278/.381/.624 so far this year.

Judge takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with two doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 13 RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 2-for-2 2 2 3 8 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.