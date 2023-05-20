Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Yankees on May 20, 2023
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Jonathan India and others are listed when the New York Yankees visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
India Stats
- India has 47 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .290/.382/.420 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has 33 hits with six doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .277/.374/.454 so far this year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torres Stats
- Torres has put up 41 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .248/.339/.418 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 37 hits with seven doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .278/.381/.624 so far this year.
- Judge takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with two doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 13 RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|2-for-2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
