The New York Yankees (27-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-25) will square off on Saturday, May 20 at Great American Ball Park, with Jhony Brito getting the nod for the Yankees and Luke Weaver taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+135). The total is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Brito - NYY (3-3, 5.45 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.26 ERA)

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 33 times and won 21, or 63.6%, of those games.

The Yankees have a record of 12-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won five of 15 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.