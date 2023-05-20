The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 34 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Reds' .247 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 190 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.498 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (1-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

In five starts this season, Weaver has not yet earned a quality start.

Weaver will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Brandon Williamson Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies L 11-6 Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Ben Lively Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees - Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Matthew Liberatore 5/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Ben Lively Adam Wainwright 5/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Luke Weaver Steven Matz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.