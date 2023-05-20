True college baseball fans know that there's no such thing as too much NCAA baseball. From the first pitch to the final out, you want to see it all. Check out the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the 14 games that are airing on Fubo on Saturday, May 20.

Watch even more College Baseball action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Maryland at Penn State Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College of Charleston at Northeastern Baseball

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch North Carolina at Clemson Baseball

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oregon at Utah Baseball

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch New Mexico State at San Diego State Baseball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Tennessee at South Carolina Baseball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Air Force at UNLV Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch California at Washington Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Indiana at Michigan State Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stanford at Washington State Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UCLA at Arizona State Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch New Mexico at San Diego State Baseball

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nevada at San Jose State Baseball

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USC at Arizona Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the NCAA Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.