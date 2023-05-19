Friday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the New York Yankees (26-20) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (19-24) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (1-4, 6.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Ben Lively (1-1, 1.69 ERA).

Reds vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have won in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (188 total, 4.4 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule