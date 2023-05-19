Reds vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the New York Yankees (26-20) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (19-24) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (1-4, 6.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Ben Lively (1-1, 1.69 ERA).
Reds vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Reds Player Props
|Yankees vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have won in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cincinnati scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (188 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|W 6-5
|Derek Law vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|L 9-8
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|W 3-1
|Brandon Williamson vs Chase Anderson
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|L 11-6
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|-
|Ben Lively vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
|May 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Adam Wainwright
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.