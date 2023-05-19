Sportsbooks have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Jonathan India and others when the New York Yankees visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

India Stats

India has 46 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs, 20 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .289/.380/.421 slash line so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has collected 32 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .276/.375/.448 slash line on the season.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 1

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 41 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .253/.340/.426 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 14 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has seven doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 28 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .279/.381/.612 slash line so far this year.

Judge has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, six home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 2-for-2 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Rays May. 14 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.