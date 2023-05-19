Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Yankees on May 19, 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Jonathan India and others when the New York Yankees visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
India Stats
- India has 46 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs, 20 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .289/.380/.421 slash line so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has collected 32 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .276/.375/.448 slash line on the season.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Torres has put up 41 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .253/.340/.426 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has seven doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 28 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .279/.381/.612 slash line so far this year.
- Judge has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, six home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|2-for-2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
