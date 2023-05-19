Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (26-20) square off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (19-24) in the series opener at Great American Ball Park on Friday, May 19. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Reds have +145 odds to play spoiler. A 10.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Reds vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (1-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (1-1, 1.69 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Reds' matchup against the Yankees but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to defeat the Yankees with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jake Fraley get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 20 out of the 32 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 8-1 (88.9%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won four of 12 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.