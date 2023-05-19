How to Watch the Reds vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will meet Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 34 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 188 (4.4 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Reds rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.505 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ben Lively will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 31-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief twice this year.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Away
|Derek Law
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-1
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-8
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Chase Anderson
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-6
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Jhony Brito
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Luis Severino
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adam Wainwright
