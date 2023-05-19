Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jays vs. Orioles on May 19, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Cedric Mullins and others on the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles prior to their matchup at 7:07 PM ET on Friday at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Yusei Kikuchi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Kikuchi Stats
- The Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In eight starts this season, Kikuchi has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
Kikuchi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|May. 14
|4.0
|9
|5
|4
|7
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 7
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|4.1
|9
|5
|5
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 21
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 61 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .328/.372/.527 so far this year.
- Bichette will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has nine doubles, three triples, six home runs, 22 walks and 34 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .266/.356/.475 on the year.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 18
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has 45 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 34 walks and 24 RBI.
- He's slashed .285/.407/.462 so far this year.
- Rutschman heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|May. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Angels
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Angels
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
