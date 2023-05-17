On Wednesday, May 17 at 3:10 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies (18-25) host the Cincinnati Reds (19-23) at Coors Field. Austin Gomber will get the ball for the Rockies, while Graham Ashcraft will take the mound for the Reds.

Bookmakers list the Rockies as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 11.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.95 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Reds' game versus the Rockies but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Rockies with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won twice.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rockies have a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of their games).

Colorado has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Rockies were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Reds have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 10 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.