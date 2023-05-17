Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will try to out-hit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 33 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 182 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.494 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (2-1) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Ashcraft has made seven starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Derek Law Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Brandon Williamson Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies - Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees - Home Luke Weaver Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Domingo Germán 5/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Steven Matz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.