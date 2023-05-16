Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Colorado Rockies host the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.