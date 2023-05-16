On Tuesday, May 16, Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (18-24) host Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (18-23) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rockies (-130). The over/under is 12.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have won two of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rockies have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Colorado has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rockies have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings, Colorado and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (39.3%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win eight times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Nick Senzel 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Jonathan India 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+125)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 5th

