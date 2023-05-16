For die-hard college baseball fans, the more games you have the opportunity to watch, the better. That's why we've put together the list below, which tells you how to watch or live stream every NCAA baseball game that's airing on Fubo on Tuesday, May 16.

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch UMass-Lowell at Northeastern Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Evansville at Indiana Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UC San Diego at San Diego State Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.