Randal Grichuk carries an 11-game hitting streak into the Colorado Rockies' (17-24) game versus the Cincinnati Reds (18-22), at 8:40 PM ET on Monday, at Coors Field.

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (0-3) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-0).

Reds vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-0, 4.56 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds will send Greene (0-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.69 and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .268 in eight games this season.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Greene has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third this season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .295 against him this season. He has a 4.56 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine appearances.

Seabold will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 2.6 frames per appearance).

