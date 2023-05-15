Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Rockies on May 15, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jonathan India, Charlie Blackmon and others are listed when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Greene Stats
- Hunter Greene (0-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his ninth start of the season.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Greene has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|5.2
|7
|5
|5
|7
|1
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|5
|2
|0
|10
|3
|at Pirates
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 17
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
India Stats
- India has 43 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .295/.387/.438 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has five doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI (28 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.366/.457 so far this year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has nine doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (37 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .282/.378/.420 on the year.
- Blackmon has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Pirates
|May. 10
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has recorded 44 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.
- He's slashed .301/.374/.438 so far this season.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
