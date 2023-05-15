Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday.

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (32).

Cincinnati's .376 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.

The Reds' .245 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the No. 22 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (171 total runs).

The Reds are 15th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Reds' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Cincinnati's 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average MLB's second-worst WHIP (1.507).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Greene is looking to collect his third quality start of the year in this game.

Greene will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Derek Law Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Derek Law Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies - Away Nick Lodolo Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies - Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees - Home Luke Weaver Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Domingo Germán

