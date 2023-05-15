The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The favored Reds have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. An 11.5-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Reds vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 11.5 +100 -120 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 54.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (6-5).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cincinnati has gone 4-3 (57.1%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Cincinnati has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-18-1).

The Reds have had a run line set for only two contests this season, and failed to cover in both.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-9 6-13 8-10 10-12 10-17 8-5

