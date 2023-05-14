Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Marlins on May 14, 2023
The Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Arraez, Jonathan India and others in this contest.
Reds vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
India Stats
- India has 12 doubles, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI (43 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .301/.391/.448 slash line so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Garrett Stats
- The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- In six starts this season, Garrett has not yet earned a quality start.
- Garrett has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|5.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|4.1
|14
|11
|11
|3
|2
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 22
|5.2
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 15
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has seven doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 walks and 14 RBI (50 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .379/.435/.470 on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 10
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has collected 34 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.
- He's slashed .245/.323/.504 so far this season.
- Soler heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .325 with a double, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|8
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
