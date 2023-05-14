How to Watch the Reds vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jonathan India will lead the Cincinnati Reds into a matchup with Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 32 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 100 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 25th in MLB with a .379 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 170 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).
- The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.504 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luke Weaver (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- Weaver has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|David Peterson
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Verlander
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Home
|Derek Law
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Eury Pérez
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Away
|Derek Law
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Jhony Brito
