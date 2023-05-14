Braxton Garrett and Luke Weaver are the projected starters when the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Reds vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +140 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-2.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 4-8 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 39 opportunities.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-9 6-12 8-9 10-12 10-17 8-4

