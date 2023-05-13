The Houston Astros (20-18) are looking for continued production from a slugger on a hot streak versus the Chicago White Sox (13-27) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Yordan Alvarez is on a two-game homer streak.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-2) versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (0-1).

White Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 5.58 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

  • Cease (2-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his ninth start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.58 and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .253 in eight games this season.
  • He has earned a quality start two times in eight starts this season.
  • Cease has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Dylan Cease vs. Astros

  • The Astros have scored 166 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 34 home runs, 25th in the league.
  • The Astros have gone 2-for-21 with an RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

  • The Astros will look to Bielak (0-1) to open the game and make his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In his two games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .333 against him. He has a 4.15 ERA and averages 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

