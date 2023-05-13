Jake Fraley leads the Cincinnati Reds (17-21) into a matchup versus the Miami Marlins (19-20), following his two-homer showing in a 7-4 victory over the Marlins, starting at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (1-3) for the Marlins and Nick Lodolo (2-1) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-3, 4.74 ERA) vs Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.29 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Lodolo

Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.29 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.29, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .340 against him.

Lodolo has one quality start under his belt this year.

Lodolo has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season entering this matchup.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will send Alcantara (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 8 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across seven games.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 56th, 1.237 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.

