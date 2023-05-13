How to Watch the Reds vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins will try to out-hit Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 31 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 97 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 24th in MLB with a .379 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 14th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored 164 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Reds have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.491 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Nick Lodolo (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Lodolo has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|David Peterson
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Verlander
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Home
|Derek Law
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Eury Pérez
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Clarke Schmidt
