Saturday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (19-20) versus the Cincinnati Reds (17-21) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Marlins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 13.

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (1-3) against the Reds and Nick Lodolo (2-1).

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Reds have won in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 3-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (164 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule