Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres on May 13, 2023
Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres meet at Dodger Stadium on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Urías Stats
- The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (4-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Urias has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.169 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|May. 7
|5.2
|8
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|10
|1
|at Pirates
|Apr. 27
|5.2
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Apr. 21
|3.1
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 16
|5.2
|8
|3
|2
|6
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 47 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .303/.375/.516 on the season.
- Freeman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 10 doubles, eight home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI (35 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .248/.352/.489 on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 35 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs, 36 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.410/.474 so far this year.
- Soto will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Twins
|May. 9
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has put up 38 hits with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.361/.434 so far this year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
