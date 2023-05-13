Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres meet at Dodger Stadium on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (4-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Urias has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.169 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 7 5.2 8 2 2 3 1 vs. Phillies May. 2 7.0 1 1 1 10 1 at Pirates Apr. 27 5.2 7 6 6 5 2 at Cubs Apr. 21 3.1 7 5 5 4 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 16 5.2 8 3 2 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Julio Urías' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 47 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .303/.375/.516 on the season.

Freeman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-5 2 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 10 doubles, eight home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI (35 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .248/.352/.489 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Brewers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 35 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs, 36 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.410/.474 so far this year.

Soto will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2 at Twins May. 9 4-for-4 1 0 0 6 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has put up 38 hits with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.361/.434 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.