On Friday, May 12 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (19-19) host the Cincinnati Reds (16-21) at LoanDepot park in the series opener. Eury Perez will get the ball for the Marlins, while Graham Ashcraft will take the hill for the Reds.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.82 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in nine games this season and won six (66.7%) of those contests.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Reds have won in nine, or 36%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Luke Maile 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +6000 - 5th

