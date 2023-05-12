How to Watch the Reds vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Friday at LoanDepot park against Eury Perez, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 28 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 25th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 157 (4.2 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.501 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft (2-1) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed six hits in 1 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- In seven starts, Ashcraft has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|David Peterson
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Verlander
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Home
|Derek Law
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Eury Pérez
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
