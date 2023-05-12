TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Friday at LoanDepot park against Eury Perez, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 28 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 25th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 157 (4.2 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.501 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (2-1) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed six hits in 1 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In seven starts, Ashcraft has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox L 17-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver David Peterson 5/10/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Derek Law Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins - Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins - Away Nick Lodolo Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies - Away Nick Lodolo Antonio Senzatela 5/17/2023 Rockies - Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber

