The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-6) 207.5 -245 +205
BetMGM Heat (-6.5) 207.5 -250 +200
PointsBet Heat (-6) 207.5 -250 +200
Tipico Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -210 +180

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Knicks put up 116.0 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
  • These two teams average a combined 225.5 points per game, 18.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These two teams allow a combined 222.9 points per game, 15.4 more points than this contest's over/under.
  • Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
  • New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -120 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4
Max Strus 12.5 -115 11.5
Kyle Lowry 11.5 +100 11.2
Gabe Vincent 9.5 -125 9.4

