Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Wil Myers (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is batting .208 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Myers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 27 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Myers has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|10
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 52 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Senga (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
