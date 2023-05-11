Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .260 with six doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

In 25 of 36 games this year (69.4%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

He has homered in one of 36 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 games this year (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings