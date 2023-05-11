Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Mets Player Props
|Reds vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Mets
|Reds vs Mets Odds
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .260 with six doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
- In 25 of 36 games this year (69.4%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
- He has homered in one of 36 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 games this year (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.