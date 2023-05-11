TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Mets Player Props
|Reds vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Mets
|Reds vs Mets Odds
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati with 38 hits, batting .314 this season with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 52nd in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 25 of 36 games this year (69.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (30.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has driven home a run in 10 games this season (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.