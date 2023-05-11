TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl leads Cincinnati with 38 hits, batting .314 this season with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 52nd in slugging.
  • Friedl has gotten a hit in 25 of 36 games this year (69.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (30.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Friedl has driven home a run in 10 games this season (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
  • The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
