The Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are set to play on Thursday at Footprint Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Deandre Ayton and Nikola Jokic are two players to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

On Tuesday, the Nuggets defeated the Suns 118-102, led by Jokic with 29 points (plus 12 assists and 13 rebounds). Devin Booker was the leading scorer for the losing side with 28 points while adding four assists and six rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 28 6 4 0 0 4 Kevin Durant 26 11 7 0 1 0 Deandre Ayton 14 9 1 2 1 0

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 29 13 12 1 2 2 Bruce Brown 25 5 1 1 0 2 Michael Porter Jr. 19 8 2 1 0 5

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton averages a team-leading 10 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 18 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.

Booker is tops on his team in both points (27.8) and assists (5.5) per game, and also puts up 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Torrey Craig posts 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Josh Okogie averages 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the floor. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, making 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Bruce Brown gives the Nuggets 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Nuggets get 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr..

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 30.6 13.1 9.5 0.9 0.7 1.9 Devin Booker PHO 35.9 5.2 7.1 1.8 0.8 3 Jamal Murray DEN 25.9 5.3 6.7 1 0.3 2.8 Kevin Durant PHO 29.6 9.1 5.6 0.9 1.4 1.7 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14.9 7.8 1.5 0.9 0.6 2.8 Deandre Ayton PHO 13.4 9.7 1 0.6 0.7 0

