The New York Mets visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Pete Alonso, Jonathan India and others in this matchup.

Reds vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

India has 40 hits with 11 doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .305/.394/.458 on the season.

India will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2 vs. White Sox May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI (33 total hits).

He's slashed .239/.331/.543 on the year.

Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Reds May. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 12 doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI (31 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .223/.319/.439 slash line on the year.

Lindor has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

