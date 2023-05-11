How to Watch the Reds vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets face Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 27 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .368 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati ranks 25th in the majors with 152 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Reds rank 16th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined 1.515 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Derek Law to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief 17 times already this season, but will make his first start.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Lance Lynn
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|David Peterson
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Verlander
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Derek Law
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Eury Pérez
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Antonio Senzatela
