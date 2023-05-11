On Thursday, Jose Garcia (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .218 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Garcia has recorded a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including three multi-hit games (10.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 24.1% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this year.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.71).
  • The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.38, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
