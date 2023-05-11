On Thursday, Jose Garcia (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .218 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including three multi-hit games (10.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 24.1% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings