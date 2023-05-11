Joel Embiid NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: 76ers vs. Celtics - May 11
The Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid included, match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Embiid, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|29.5
|33.1
|27.3
|Rebounds
|10.5
|10.2
|9.8
|Assists
|3.5
|4.2
|3.5
|PRA
|44.5
|47.5
|40.6
|PR
|41.5
|43.3
|37.1
|3PM
|0.5
|1.0
|0.7
Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, he's put up 19.3% of the 76ers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.
- Embiid is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Embiid's 76ers average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- The Celtics concede 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.
- The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.
- The Celtics give up 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
- Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.
Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|37
|33
|7
|3
|3
|4
|0
|5/7/2023
|46
|34
|13
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5/5/2023
|39
|30
|13
|3
|1
|4
|1
|5/3/2023
|27
|15
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4/4/2023
|39
|52
|13
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2/25/2023
|40
|41
|12
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2/8/2023
|39
|28
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10/18/2022
|37
|26
|15
|5
|1
|1
|0
